Fifty-Nine Aggies Named to First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M saw 59 student-athletes named to the 2020 First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, as announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Tuesday.
The Aggies improved on last-year’s First-Year Honor Roll mark, placing 12 more student-athletes in 2020 than in 2019. Additionally, A&M totaled 336 student-athletes during the 2019-20 academic year on the Fall, Winter, Spring and First-Year Honor Rolls, 53 more than in 2018-19.
Equestrian led the way, boasting 11 on the honor roll list. Football and baseball both increased their presence on the list by four from last year, the biggest jump of all A&M teams.
The following criteria was followed:
(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.
(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.
(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.
(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.
(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.
Texas A&M 2020 First-Year SEC Honor Roll (59)
Baseball (7)
Logan Britt - Business Administration
Will Johnston - Business Administration
Izzy Lopez - Business Administration
Alex Magers - Geography
Mason Ornelas - Sport Management
Evan Vanek - Sport Management
Trevor Werner - Sport Management
Equestrian (11)
Cori Cansdale - General Studies
Alle Durkin - Business Administration
Ariana Gray - Animal Science
Isabella Littlejohn - Communication
Malena Lopez - Animal Science
Kaitlyn Lovingfoss - Political Science
Emmy-Lu Marsh - Animal Science
Caroline Passarelli - Business Administration
Alexis Robinson - Animal Science
Morgan Rosia - Business Administration
Olivia Stour – Psychology
Football (8)
Ke'Shun Brown - Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences
Nikolas Constantinou - Bioenvironmental Sciences
Kenyon Green - Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences
Chase Lane - Communication
Demani Richardson - Sport Management
Layden Robinson - Communication
Isaiah Spiller - Sport Management
Brian Williams - General Engineering
Men’s Basketball (4)
Andre Gordon - Sport Management
Yavuz Gultekin - University Studies
Cashius McNeilly - Sport Management
Emanuel Miller - University Studies
Women’s Basketball (1)
McKinzie Green – Communication
Men’s Golf (2)
Matthew Denton - Business Administration
Evan Myers - Business Administration
Women’s Golf (1)
Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio – Psychology
Men’s Swimming & Diving (1)
Andres Puente - Business Administration
Women’s Swimming & Diving (3)
Ashley Conrad - Business Administration
Sydney Stanford - Sport Management
Emma Stephenson - University Studies
Men’s Tennis (3)
Pierce Rollins - Business Administration
Stefan Storch - Sport Management
Kenner Taylor - Business Honors
Men’s Track & Field (5)
Colton Colonna - General Engineering
Zachary Davis - Management Information Systems
Michael Schmuhl - Sport Management
Connor Schulman - Business Administration
Kyle Stulce - Business Administration
Women’s Track & Field (4)
Katie Aldredge - University Studies
Bianca Cardenas - Kinesiology
Jacie Droddy - General Studies
Charokee Young - Sport Management
Softball (6)
Shaylee Ackerman - Health
Jourdyn Campbell - Kinesiology
Ashley Daugherty - Ag Communications & Journalism
Sydney Fritsch - Ag Communications & Journalism
Hailey Gallegos - Health
Amaya Montano - Business Administration
Volleyball (3)
Karly Basham - Psychology
Madison Bowser - Sport Management
Lauren Davis - Business Administration