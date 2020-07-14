Fifty-Nine Aggies Named to First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Football and baseball both increased their presence on the list by four from last year, the biggest jump of all A&M teams.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M saw 59 student-athletes named to the 2020 First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, as announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Tuesday.

The Aggies improved on last-year’s First-Year Honor Roll mark, placing 12 more student-athletes in 2020 than in 2019. Additionally, A&M totaled 336 student-athletes during the 2019-20 academic year on the Fall, Winter, Spring and First-Year Honor Rolls, 53 more than in 2018-19.

Equestrian led the way, boasting 11 on the honor roll list. Football and baseball both increased their presence on the list by four from last year, the biggest jump of all A&M teams.

The following criteria was followed:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.

Texas A&M 2020 First-Year SEC Honor Roll (59)

Baseball (7)

Logan Britt - Business Administration

Will Johnston - Business Administration

Izzy Lopez - Business Administration

Alex Magers - Geography

Mason Ornelas - Sport Management

Evan Vanek - Sport Management

Trevor Werner - Sport Management

Equestrian (11)

Cori Cansdale - General Studies

Alle Durkin - Business Administration

Ariana Gray - Animal Science

Isabella Littlejohn - Communication

Malena Lopez - Animal Science

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss - Political Science

Emmy-Lu Marsh - Animal Science

Caroline Passarelli - Business Administration

Alexis Robinson - Animal Science

Morgan Rosia - Business Administration

Olivia Stour – Psychology

Football (8)

Ke'Shun Brown - Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences

Nikolas Constantinou - Bioenvironmental Sciences

Kenyon Green - Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences

Chase Lane - Communication

Demani Richardson - Sport Management

Layden Robinson - Communication

Isaiah Spiller - Sport Management

Brian Williams - General Engineering

Men’s Basketball (4)

Andre Gordon - Sport Management

Yavuz Gultekin - University Studies

Cashius McNeilly - Sport Management

Emanuel Miller - University Studies

Women’s Basketball (1)

McKinzie Green – Communication

Men’s Golf (2)

Matthew Denton - Business Administration

Evan Myers - Business Administration

Women’s Golf (1)

Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio – Psychology

Men’s Swimming & Diving (1)

Andres Puente - Business Administration

Women’s Swimming & Diving (3)

Ashley Conrad - Business Administration

Sydney Stanford - Sport Management

Emma Stephenson - University Studies

Men’s Tennis (3)

Pierce Rollins - Business Administration

Stefan Storch - Sport Management

Kenner Taylor - Business Honors

Men’s Track & Field (5)

Colton Colonna - General Engineering

Zachary Davis - Management Information Systems

Michael Schmuhl - Sport Management

Connor Schulman - Business Administration

Kyle Stulce - Business Administration

Women’s Track & Field (4)

Katie Aldredge - University Studies

Bianca Cardenas - Kinesiology

Jacie Droddy - General Studies

Charokee Young - Sport Management

Softball (6)

Shaylee Ackerman - Health

Jourdyn Campbell - Kinesiology

Ashley Daugherty - Ag Communications & Journalism

Sydney Fritsch - Ag Communications & Journalism

Hailey Gallegos - Health

Amaya Montano - Business Administration

Volleyball (3)

Karly Basham - Psychology

Madison Bowser - Sport Management