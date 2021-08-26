6th Man Club’s Tipoff Banquet Scheduled for October 29

Additionally, members will have the opportunity to view a practice on October 30 with light breakfast served in the Lohman Lobby.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball is inviting fans to join the 6th Man Club, the official support group for Aggie Basketball.

Members of the club are invited to the Tipoff Banquet and will have the opportunity to meet the team and coaching staff, as well as hear Coach Buzz Williams’ theme of the year. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive token or keepsake emblazoned with the logo of the year.

Additionally, members will have the opportunity to view a practice on October 30 with light breakfast served in the Lohman Lobby.

Supporters have the opportunity to sign up for one of the three levels; All Star, All-SEC or All-American. Members will receive a ticket s to the Tipoff Banquet as well as 6th Man Club gear and the Year 3 token. All-SEC members receive the aforementioned items as well as an additional ticket and #getBETTER water bottle, and All-American members will receive additional 6th Man Club gear.