77 Student-Athletes Land on Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was represented by 77 student-athletes on the 2020 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Friday.
This is the second-most honorees in school history for the fall semester, coming within one of last year’s record mark of 78. The 2020 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from cross country, football, soccer and volleyball.
“I am extremely proud and impressed by our student-athletes during this unique and challenging fall semester,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “They have continued to make academics a top priority and that speaks to their character and fortitude. Online learning has created many challenges, but our student-athletes and our Academic Center staff have adapted and excelled in every way.”
Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said, ““During these unprecedented times, Texas A&M student-athletes continue to thrive academically. The Center for Student-Athlete Services is very proud of our student-athletes academic accomplishments. By all academic standards, they are raising the bar. Our student-athletes academic success is a reflection of our entire athletics department's commitment to academic excellence.”
The following criteria was followed:
(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.
(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.
(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.
(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.
(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment
Texas A&M 2020 Fall SEC Honor Roll
Men’s Cross Country (9)
Juan Arcila – Finance
Colton Colonna – Materials Science & Engineering
Landon Duplessis – Biology
Daniel Garraway – Physics
Robert Holt – Political Science
Jackson Jett – Accounting
Kyle Johnson – Biology
Theodore Radtke – Mechanical Engineering
Harrison Tillman – Communication
Women’s Cross Country (13)
Rachel Bernardo – Psychology
Julia Black – Ag Communications & Journalism
Catalina Cerda – Human Resource Development
Emily Chastain – Business Honors
Carrie Fish – Marketing
Elizabeth Green – Accounting
Megan Hopper – Animal Science
Michala Janssen – Kinesiology
Deirdre Nelsen – Biomedical Engineering
Sarah Pia – Chemical Engineering
Grace Plain – Nutrition
Mary Rodriguez – Health
Abbey Santoro – Ag Communications & Journalism
Football (30)
Cagan Baldree – Homeland Security
Daniel Bushland – University Studies
Zachary Calzada – Supply Chain Management
Keldrick Carper – History
Nikolas Constantinou – University Studies
Galen Gallagher – Management
Carson Green – Construction Science
Kenyon Green – Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences
Alan Guerrieri – Communication
Myles Jones – University Studies
Braeden Kobza – Business Honors
Brady Marek – Accounting
Reese Mason – Construction Science
Luke Matthews – Management
Ryan McCollum – Land Economics & Real Estate
Dan Moore – Finance
Jake Pagel – Sport Management
Cade Prendergast – Economics
Devin Price – Business Administration
Isaiah Raikes – Business Administration
Ryan Renick – Construction Management
McCrae Rutledge – Human Resource Management
Seth Small – Management
Blake Smith – Communication
Thomas Spann – University Studies
Colton Taylor – Financial Management
Dylan Taylor – Communication
Garrett Townsend – Sport Management
Braden White – Marketing
Dylan Wright – Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences
Soccer (11)
Kendall Bates – Communication
Daria Britton – Health
Jordan Burbank – University Studies
Kate Colvin – Business Administration
Macie Kolb – Biomedical Sciences
Jimena Lopez – Psychology
Addie McCain – Communication
Alexandra Russell – Communication
Karlina Sample – Telecommunication Media Studies
Katie Smith – Management
Taylor Ziemer – Political Science
Volleyball (14)
London Austin‐Roark – Sport Management
Karly Basham – Psychology
Madison Bowser – Sport Management
Camille Conner – Health
Lauren Davis – Business Administration
Morgan Davis – University Studies
Camryn Ennis – Animal Science
Allison Fields – Kinesiology
Ciera Hecht – Political Science
Hanna Larson – Psychology
Erica Lowery – Kinesiology
Mallory Talbert – Nutrition
Taylor Voss – Agricultural Economics
Melissa Walden – English