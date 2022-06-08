800m Indoor champion Brandon Miller and two other Aggies advance to Finals at NCAA Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggies Advancing
Emmanuel Bamidele (400m – 45.53) Pronunciation – Bam-uh-deli
Seventh-fastest qualifier
Placed fourth in his heat
Final is on Friday at 9:02 p.m. CT on ESPN
Brandon Miller (800m – 1:46.00)
Second-fastest qualifier
Placed second in his heat
Season best time
Final is on Friday at 9:14 p.m. CT on ESPN
James Smith II (400m Hurdles – 49.38)
Fourth-fastest qualifier
Placed third in his heat
Personal best time, No. 4 in Aggie history
Final is on Friday at 9:27 p.m. CT on ESPN
Other Results
Moitalel Mpoke (400m hurdles – 51.58) Pronunciation – Moy-tuh-lel Em-poke-a
17th – Honorable Mention honors
Bryce Foster (Shot put - 60-9.25/18.52m)
21st – Honorable Mention honors
Devon Achane (100m - 10.48 (-0.1w))
24th - Honorable Mention honors
Day Two continues Thursday with the women’s 4x100m at 7:32 p.m. CT on ESPNU.