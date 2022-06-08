800m Indoor champion Brandon Miller and two other Aggies advance to Finals at NCAA Championships

Miller advanced to the 800m finals at the NCAA Championships after clocking the second fastest qualifying time.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggies Advancing

Emmanuel Bamidele (400m – 45.53) Pronunciation – Bam-uh-deli

Seventh-fastest qualifier

Placed fourth in his heat

Final is on Friday at 9:02 p.m. CT on ESPN

Brandon Miller (800m – 1:46.00)

Second-fastest qualifier

Placed second in his heat

Season best time

Final is on Friday at 9:14 p.m. CT on ESPN

James Smith II (400m Hurdles – 49.38)

Fourth-fastest qualifier

Placed third in his heat

Personal best time, No. 4 in Aggie history

Final is on Friday at 9:27 p.m. CT on ESPN

Other Results

Moitalel Mpoke (400m hurdles – 51.58) Pronunciation – Moy-tuh-lel Em-poke-a

17th – Honorable Mention honors

Bryce Foster (Shot put - 60-9.25/18.52m)

21st – Honorable Mention honors

Devon Achane (100m - 10.48 (-0.1w))

24th - Honorable Mention honors