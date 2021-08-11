9 Aggie soccer ties North Texas in exhibition match

Freshman Makhiya McDonald scored a goal in the 74th minute to break the ice, but North Texas posted an equalizer off the foot of Olivia Klein in the 86th minute.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies and the North Texas Mean Green played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday evening at UNT Soccer Stadium.

Freshman Makhiya McDonald scored a goal in the 74th minute to break the ice, but North Texas posted an equalizer off the foot of Olivia Klein in the 86th minute.

Texas A&M had 23 players rack up at least 20 minutes of action while North Texas sported a tightened rotation with just 15 players reaching double digits in minutes.

McDonald impressed in her first time in the Maroon & White. She received a fortuitous pass from Carissa Boeckmann on the left side of the penalty box where UNT goalkeeper Sarah Fuller quickly closed in. McDonald used fancy ball skills and a ton of effort to circle evade multiple lunges by Fuller before crack a shot 8 yards off the end line on the left edge of the box into the far side netting to break the scoring seal. McDonald also took a menacing shot in the early moments of the second stanza that went just wide of target.

The squads played to a scoreless stalemate through the first 45 minutes. North Texas owned advantages in shots (9-2), shots-on-goal (4-1) and corner kicks (2-1). Kenna Caldwell and Jordyn Gunnarson each made two saves as they split the opening act in goal.

Mia Pante and Barbara Olivieri both cranked dangerous shots from inside the penalty box in the last five minutes of the first half, with North Texas goalkeeper saving Pante’s missile and Olivieri’s rocket going inches outside the right post.

All four Texas A&M goalkeepers saw action on the evening, with each playing approximately a quarter. Shantel Hutton made three saves in her shutout 23:15. Caldwell (21:49) and Gunnarson (23:11) also made two saves apiece while blanking the opponent.

For the match, North Texas held the edge in shots (17-8) and shots-on-goal (9-3) while the Aggies owned a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.