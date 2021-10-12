9 A&M men's golf closes out SEC Match Play with win over South Carolina

Sam Bennett was 1-up through 15 against Evan Lewis and Michael Heidelbaugh was 3-up over Ryan Hall through 15 before the match was decided.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf closed out the SEC Match Play Championship with a dominant 3-0 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday at the Shoal Creek Club.

“Today I saw five guys play some really good golf that were ready to go when we teed off,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “They wanted to leave here today with a win. They were ready to go from hole one, and it showed. These guys are competitive. They are prideful and not just in themselves, but in being a part of Texas A&M men’s golf and Texas A&M. Sometimes it takes something to get their attention, and losing yesterday and not playing well definitely got their attention. Everybody contributed today, and we were ahead the whole time. We now head back home and we will get ready for our next tournament and be ready to play.”

Daniel Rodrigues registered the first point for the Maroon & White as the sophomore defeated Jack Wall, 4 & 3. Rodrigues was 4-up after the first nine holes of the match, winning Nos. 10, 13, 14, 16 and 18. On the front nine, the Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, native won hole four before clinching the match with a win on No. 6.

Walker Lee topped Gene Ziegler, 3 & 2. Lee won three of the first four holes to take a 3-up lead and finished the back nine 2-up. After making the turn, Lee won holes two, four and five.

William Paysse tallied his second victory of the SEC Match Play Championship with a 3 & 2 victory. The Belton, Texas, native was trailing by one after 11 holes, but battled back with three-straight wins on holes 12, 13 and 14. Paysse clinched the point for A&M with a win on No. 16.

Sam Bennett was 1-up through 15 against Evan Lewis and Michael Heidelbaugh was 3-up over Ryan Hall through 15 before the match was decided.