Aaliyah Wilson drafted in First Round by Seattle; Traded to Indiana

Wilson was the 11th overall pick in the draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Aaliyah Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Storm with the No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday evening.

Wilson was later traded to the Indiana Fever for guard Kennedy Burke.

Wilson becomes the 15th WNBA draftee in program history, and the 14th under head coach Gary Blair. The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native is the second Aggie to be drafted by the Seattle Storm. She is the third player in program history to be selected in the first round.

Wilson was named an All-American by the Associated Press, and earned All-SEC Second Team recognition this season. The Aggie led the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game, while hauling in 5.9 rebounds per contest as a guard.