Texas governor Abbott says pro sports can start at beginning of June

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas is allowing most facets of daily life to reopen under what Republican Gov. Greg Abbott calls the second phase of one of the nation’s swiftest reboots.

Abbott’s sweeping new orders Monday lifts most full lockdown orders in Texas. Bars, child daycare centers and zoos are the latest businesses that can start reopening. Summer camps and youth sports will also be allowed by June.

Abbott says social distancing measures must still be in place, including limits on customers and no fans at sporting events. Theme parks remained closed.

Abbott says he’s seen “no evidence” that raise concerns about a possible new wave of cases that might force Texas to impose tougher restrictions again.