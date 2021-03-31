Achane, Deadmon Garner SEC Weekly Honors

The freshman ranks No. 3 in the nation and No. 6 in the world in the 200m (20.31)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M track & field sprinters Devon Achane and Bryce Deadmon were named Southeastern Conference Athletes of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

After successful performances at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Achane was named the SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week, while Deadmon was named the SEC Men’s Co-Runner of the Week.

Achane ran a collegiate best in the 200m prelims winning his heat at a time of 20.72, two days later he bettered that and ran an all-time personal best of 20.31 to finish second in the finals. Shortly after he ran the second leg of the men’s 4x100m that finished third at 38.79. His 200m time puts him as the 11th best performer in Aggie history.

The freshman ranks No. 3 in the nation and No. 6 in the world in the 200m (20.31). As a member of the 4x100m, he has helped the group to a No. 3 ranking in the NCAA at 38.79.

It is the second consecutive week the speedster has earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Deadmon won the 400m invitational at a world-leading time of 44.62, an all-time personal best performance. The graduate student was in a race of his own as he defeated the rest of the field by one second, including professional and former Baylor runner Wil London in second at 45.62.

His performance made him the third fastest performer in Texas A&M history.

Achane and Deadmon hail from Missouri City, Texas. Achane a Fort Bend Marshall graduate and Deadmon a Ridge Point graduate.

SEC Weekly Honors

Men’s Co-Runner of the Week: Terrance Laird, LSU

Men’s Co-Runner of the Week: Bryce Deadmon, Texas A&M

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Sindri Guðmundsson, Mississippi State

Men’s Newcomer of the Week: Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Tiana Wilson, Arkansas

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Tonea Marshall, LSU

Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Marie-Therese Obst, Georgia

Women’s Newcomer of the Week: Nastassja Campbell, Arkansas