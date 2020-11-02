COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Deborah Acquah and Eric Casarez of Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field team earned Southeastern Conference Weekly Honors, announced Tuesday by the league office. Acquah was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week while Casarez garnered Men’s Freshman of the Week after their impressive performances at the Charlie Thomas Invitational over the weekend.

“Eric [Casarez] and Deborah [Acquah] are very deserving of these accolades,” Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry said. “Both are great competitors, and with Eric being a freshman it is great to see him step up and compete. For it being Deborah’s first triple jump of the year that is really impressive. Now our goal is to remain healthy and continue taking steps forward.”

It only took Acquah two attempts to set both, the A&M indoor record and the Ghana national indoor record, while making her Aggie debut in triple jump. After over two years away from the event, Acquah landed a 44’ 0.5” (13.42m) mark on her first leap and a 45’ 2.25” (13.77m) mark on her second and final attempt on the day.

Casarez placed first in his Texas A&M debut of the 5,000m with a personal-record time of 14:12.65. His mark is the second-fastest 5,000m-mark in the SEC this season and fourth fastest performer in A&M history,

The Maroon & White hit the road to Clemson, South Carolina, for the two-day Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15.