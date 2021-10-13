Aggie All-American Hollann Hans helping groom next crop of Cougar stars

It's coach Hans now at College Station High School, as the former Aggie All-American is taking her skills to the sidelines

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — During the summer, College Station High School volleyball coach Katie Street got a call she couldn't pass up.

It was from Hollann Hans, the former Texas A&M volleyball star who graduated after the 2019 season. Hans was reaching out to see if the Cougars had any coaching and teaching positions open.

As soon as Street and Hans hung up, coach Street was on the phone with her athletic director, telling him they needed to bring her on to the staff.

Fast forward five months and the former two time All-American is a special assistant to the CSHS volleyball staff, working with athletes in all levels of the program on everything from technique to mindset.

"Go all out, give your best effort and stay aggressive no matter what," Hans says about the message she constantly preaches to the kids. "Having that mindset will take you really far when playing."

Have you ever watched sports on TV and thought to yourself, "Hey...I could probably do that."



Well 99.99% of the time, you can't.



I tried this theory firsthand with @AggieVolleyball 's Hollann Hans and as expected -- it did not end well. @Bird_AggieVB pic.twitter.com/nle5IADTH6 — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) October 27, 2019

Not all great players make great coaches, but Hans is making the transition seamless.

"One of Hollann's strength's is giving technical feed back on what they need to change or do differently," coach Street says.

Ana De La Garza is a senior outside hitter on the team. She grew up watching Hans play at A&M, and she still can't believe she's getting to pick her idol's brain every day at practice.

"I know when I was a kid, I'd go watch the A&M games and I'd watch her and think, I want to be like her so when she gives me advice, I know it's going to be really helpful," she says. "It also always works."

College Station is 32-2 on the season and is one of the favorites to win the 5A State Title this year.

As for Hans, this may be her first year on the bench but it certainly won't be her last.

"I love volleyball and so I played it for a long time so I want to stay in it as long as I can so coaching is something I definitely want to stay in," she says.