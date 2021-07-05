Aggie alumnus Khris Middleton heading to his first NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game July 6

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks are heading to the NBA finals for the first time since 1974, after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 Saturday night in game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The two-time All-Star came up big when his team needed him most. Former MVP and DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a hyperextended knee injury in game 4 of the series.

With his team's best player on the sideline, Middleton proceeded to score 26 in game 5 and 32 points in game 6 to close out the series against the young Hawks.

Middletown's excellent performance Saturday night was highlighted by his run of 16 straight points in the decisive third quarter.

Middletown postseason performances this year have silenced a lot of doubters.

So far, the 6’7 wing is averaging 23.4 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Middleton started this postseason with a game-winning jump shot with 0.5 on the clock in game 1 of the first round against the Miami Heat, and now he will be looking to end this postseason with the Larry O'Brien trophy in his hands.

Up next for Middleton and Milwaukee is a date with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.