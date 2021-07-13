Aggie and Brenham product Chandler Jozwiak selected by the Marlins in the 13th round

The selection of Jozwiak gave the Aggies four MLB picks in this year's draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M senior pitcher Chandler Jozwiak was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 13th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The selection of Jozwiak gave the Aggies four MLB picks in this year's draft. It marked the 10th time in the last 11 seasons Texas A&M has had at least four players picked, with only three players drafted in last season's COVID-shortened five-round draft.

The Aggies have had at least two players selected in every draft since 1984, also the longest active streak in the nation. Texas A&M is the only school in the nation to have three or more players selected in every MLB Draft since 2001. The 21-year string is three years longer than the next-closest run, 18 years by Vanderbilt.

Jozwiak was the Aggies' most called on pitcher of 2021, pitching in 28 games out of the bullpen. He posted a 2-4 record with eight saves, a 3.48 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 62.0 innings as the Maroon & White's closer.

The Brenham, Texas, native pitched in 78 games for his career, a mark that ranks ninth on the Aggies' all-time list. He owns a 10-9 career record with nine saves and 216 strikeouts in 180.0 innings. Jozwiak was off to a splendid start in 2020, posting a 2-0 record with a 3.12 ERA in five appearances, including three starts. He logged four wins, one save and 80 strikeouts in 58.2 innings as a sophomore.