Aggie baseball announces pair of fall exhibition games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies play a pair of exhibition games on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park this fall, baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Tuesday.



The Aggies host Lamar on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. The Maroon & White welcome Sam Houston for a game on Friday, October 28 at 5 p.m. The contest against the Bearkats is the night prior to A&M’s football game against Ole Miss.



Admission is free to both games at Blue Bell Park.

The fall games allow Aggie fans an opportunity to take their first look at the 2023 squad which features 14 returning letterwinners and a host of newcomers.