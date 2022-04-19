Aggie baseball blasts five home runs and takes down #25 Dallas Baptist 14-1

The Maroon & White hammered out 12 hits, including five home runs and a double in the shortened game.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M baseball team (23-13) run-ruled No. 25 Dallas Baptist (23-13), 14-1, in seven innings on Tuesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Maroon & White hammered out 12 hits, including five home runs and a double in the shortened game. The five longballs marked the most home runs in a single game since the Aggies topped Samford, 21-4, on March 13, 2021.

Sophomore Logan Britt led the way at the plate going 3-for-4 with a pair of dingers and driving in four of the Aggies 14 runs on the night. Three of the Aggies’ five home runs came in the opening frame, with Brett Minnich, Austin Bost and Britt allowing A&M to jump out to a six-run lead.

Freshman Ryan Prager tallied his first-career win on the mound in route to tonight’s victory over DBU. Prager garnered four strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. The trio of Robert Hogan, Will Johnston and Wyatt Tucker combined for four strikeouts in the final 3.1 innings.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Logan Britt: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Brett Minnich: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI

Troy Claunch: 1-for-2, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | With one out, Dylan Rock drew a walk, advanced to second on a balk and scored a run on a single by Jack Moss. Troy Claunch walked, advancing Moss to second before Brett Minnich cleared the bases with a homerun to leftfield. Austin Bost and Britt each launched a solo home run. A&M 6, DBU 0.

B2 | Kole Kaler drew a walk and Rock was hit-by-pitch to kick-off the home-half of the second. Moss reached base on a fielder’s choice, advancing Kaler to third. Claunch hit a sacrifice fly to leftfield to bring Kaler around, extending the Aggies lead to seven. A&M 7, DBU 0.

B3 | With one out, Ryan Targac moseyed on over to first base and was brought home by Britt’s homerun to left field. A&M 9, DBU 0.

T4 | Back-to-back doubles by Cole Moore and Blayne Jones allowed the Patriots to plate one. A&M 9, DBU 1.

B4 | A&M started the two-out rally with singles by Minnich and Bost. Targac singled up the middle to drive Minnich in, followed by a single to centerfield by Britt, bringing Bost around. A&M 11, DBU 1.

B5 | Moss walked with two outs on the board before Claunch launched his third longball of the seasaon. A&M 13, DBU 1.

B6 | Targac drew a one-out walk before a double down the leftfield line by Jordan Thompson brought the final run around, securing the Aggies’ run-rule victory. A&M 14, DBU 1.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to conference play this weekend by hosting a three-game series against Arkansas at the corner of Bush & Olsen. First pitch on Friday is slated for 7:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On tonight’s win over DBU…

“We talked about it before the game, how Dallas Baptist is a ranked team, the second best RPI team in the country and coming off a super-regional last year. I think we’re better suited for underdog mentality or being more desperate to win. No disrespect to anybody we play, but I think that is the mentality of this game. When you win one, you want to win two, and when you win two, you want to win three. The best teams are the ones who are most desperate to win.”

Graduate catcher Troy Claunch

On the team’s recent offensive production…

"Being able to put up big runs like that in back-to-back games is big for us, it shows that it wasn't a fluke. We're hoping to continue doing that going into this weekend. It's a big weekend. To have a good game tonight was crucial. They're a great team, they've been a great team for years. They ended my career at Oregon State so it felt good to get that win against them tonight."

Sophomore designated hitter Logan Britt

On being the underdog…