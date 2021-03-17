Aggie Baseball Extends Winning Streak to 11-Games

HOUSTON — The Texas A&M Aggies overpowered the Houston Cougars, 9-4, Tuesday evening at Schroeder Park. The bottom of the first inning and top of the second told the story of the game. Houston (10-6) got their first three runners on base in the home half of the first, but managed to score only one run, on a double play. Meanwhile, in the top of the second, Texas A&M (15-4) got their first three runners on base and cashed in on Kalae Harrison grand slam. The Aggies extended the lead to 6-1 on a two-run Austin Bost dinger in the fourth. Houston scratched out three runs in the fifth, but Logan Britt sparked two-out rallies in both the sixth and eighth to produce three runs down the stretch. Britt was spectacular on offense and defense. He hit 2-for-4 with two runs, one double, one triple, one stolen base, one walk and one RBI. He also gunned a runner out at home plate from rightfield to end the second inning. Harrison added four RBI with the grand slam and Bost knocked in two with a home run.

The Aggies relinquished a first-inning run for the first time this season with Houston scoring on a first-inning, bases-loaded double play.



A&M starter Nathan Dettmer worked 3.0 innings, yielding one run on four hits and three walks while striking out two. Chris Weber labored through 2.0 innings of relief, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three. Mason Ornelas (1-0) earned the win, retiring all nine batters he faced, including five strikeouts. Alex Magers closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, including one strikeout.



TOP PERFORMERS

Mason Ornelas – 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Kalae Harrison – 1-for-5, grand slam

Logan Britt – 2-for-4, 1 walk, 2 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 1 outfield assist



GAME SUMMARY

B1 – Leadoff man Brandon Uhse drew a four-pitch walk and Luke Almendarez followed with a single through the left side to put runners in corners. Steven Rivas was issued a base on balls to fill the pond with ducks. Uhse scored when Tyler Bielamowicz grounded into a double play. UH 1, A&M 0.



T2 – Ty Coleman was hit by a pitch to leadoff and Ryan Targac followed with a double down the rightfield line to put two in scoring position. Tyler Smith worked a six-pitch walk to fill the bags with Ags and Kalae Harrison hammered a 2-1 pitch over the leftfield line for A&M's first grand slam of the season. A&M 4, UH 1.



T4 – Will Frizzell hit a leadoff double down the leftfield line and scored when Austin Bost pounded a 1-1 offering down the leftfield line. A&M 6, UH 1.



B5 – Almendarez poked a leadoff single to rightfield and with one out Bielamowicz deposited a hit down the rightfield line to put runners on the corners. Ian McMillan plated Almendarez with a single to leftfield. A wild pitch put two runners in scoring position and Will Pendergrass knocked them both in with a single to rightfield. A&M 6, UH 4.



T6 – With two outs, Bost was hit by a pitch and scored when Logan Britt rattled a triple down the rightfield line. Britt came home to score on a wild pitch. A&M 8, UH 4.



T8 – With two outs, Britt doubled into the right-centerfield gap, stole third base and scored on a wild pitch.



UP NEXT

The Aggies head to Gainesville for a three-game series against the No. 5 Florida Gators from Thursday to Saturday.