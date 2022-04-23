Aggie baseball falls to #3 Arkansas 3-1

The Aggies and Razorbacks meet again Sunday at 1:02 p.m. to cap off the series.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Despite Joseph Menefee throwing a career-high seven strikeouts, the Texas A&M baseball team dropped Saturday’s contest to No. 3 Arkansas, 3-1, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Razorbacks claimed the lead in the opening frame with a Brady Slavens solo home run. Arkansas tacked on another run after a wild pitch in the second inning and Slavens hit another solo homer in the third.

Brett Minnich and Trevor Werner’s walked to start the bottom of the fourth inning. Minnich reached third on a fly ball and went home on Kole Kaler’s sacrifice fly for the Aggies’ lone run.

Menefee entered the game in the fifth inning earning a career-high seven strikeouts in 4.2 scoreless innings. Wyatt Tucker relieved Menefee in the ninth inning and recorded a bases-loaded strikeout to bring the Aggies up for their last raps.

Jack Moss singled with two outs in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate, but Troy Claunch flied out to end the contest.

Kaler batted 2-for-4, hitting a double and collected the only RBI for the Aggies. Moss highlighted the game, hitting 3-for-4 with a walk.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Joseph Menefee – 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3BB, 7 K

Kole Kaler – 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 2B

Jack Moss – 3-for-4, 1 BB

GAME SUMMARY

T1| Brady Slavens hit a one-out solo home run to rightfield. ARK 1, A&M 0

T2| Chris Lanzilli hit a leadoff double to leftfield, moved to third on a deep fly ball by Peyton Stovall and scooted home on a wild pitch. ARK 2, A&M 0

T3| Slavens hit a leadoff home run to centerfield. ARK 3, A&M 0

B4| Brett Minnich reached on a leadoff walk. Trevor Werner also walked and Minnich moved to second. Jordan Thompson flew out to the right side and got Minnich to third. Kole Kalers’s RBI flew out to centerfield and completed Minnich’s journey around the bases. ARK 3, A&M 1

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Razorbacks meet again Sunday at 1:02 p.m. to cap off the series.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On A&M’s performance…

“Menefee kept us in the game, and we had plenty of chances. We left twelve guys on base, and that’s baseball. Part of it is baseball and part of it is a heck of a play by their shortstop. Why he was sitting over there in the six-hole I don’t know, but good job on their part. I just felt like today was a great ballgame. We didn’t get that big hit and that is just part of it. It is way more about how we respond tomorrow.”

Junior LHP Joseph Menefee

On how he has grown as a pitcher…

“Execution…Some things that I did not do over the past couple of years that I am doing now with coach. It is all execution, that’s the main difference in everything.”

Sophomore RHP Wyatt Tucker

On his performance in a high-pressure situation…