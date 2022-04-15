Aggie baseball falls to Georgia 4-3

Georgia (26-9, 9-5 SEC) claimed a 4-0 lead after three innings before the Maroon & White started chipping away at the lead with a run in the fourth and sixth inning.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M had the tying runner on second base and go-ahead runner on first as the final out was recorded in the Aggies’ 4-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Friday evening’s contest at Foley Field, evening the series at 1-1.

Georgia (26-9, 9-5 SEC) claimed a 4-0 lead after three innings before the Maroon & White started chipping away at the lead with a run in the fourth and sixth inning.

In the ninth, the Aggies made one last rally. With one out, Jordan Thompson drew a walk and Logan Britt laced a ball at the Bulldogs’ third baseman, putting runners on the corners. Dylan Rock plated Thompson with a sac fly to centerfield. Jack Moss kept the rally alive with a single to centerfield, but Troy Claunch was unable to connect on a full-count swing, ending the game.

Rock and Kaler led the Aggies at the plate. Rock batted 2-for-3 with one HBP, one sac fly, one double and one RBI. Kaler hit 2-for-4 with one double and one RBI.

Chris Cortez (4-2) labored in his first career start, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one in 2.0 innings. Jacob Palisch was strong in relief, yielding just one run on six hits while striking out five in 5.0 innings. Will Johnston retired three of four batters he faced in a scoreless eighth.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jacob Palisch – 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Dylan Rock – 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RB, 1 HBP, 1 SF

Kole Kaler – 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

B2 | Parks Harber poked a leadoff single to leftfield. With one out, Fernando Gonzalez drew a walk and Cory Acton singled to rightfield to load the bases. Ben Anderson plated Harber with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. UGA 1, A&M 0

B3 | Corey Collins started the frame with a single to centerfield, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single to centerfield by Connor Tate. Cole Wagner singled to leftfield and a passed ball put both runners in scoring position. A groundout to third by Harber scored Tate and Gonzalez pushed Wagner home with a single to leftfield. UGA 4, A&M 0

T4 | Austin Bost legged out an infield single, Ryan Targac was hit by a pitch and Taylor Smith singled to centerfield to fill the bags with Ags with no outs. After Kole Kaler struck out looking, Jordan Thompson hit a grounder to short, but Georgia was unable to turn the double play, allowing Bost to score. UGA 4, A&M 1

T6 | Bost drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a groundout by Targac and with two outs scored when Kaler drove a double over the head of the rightfielder. UGA 4, A&M

T9 | With one out, Thompson drew a five-pitch walk and Logan Britt laced a ball to third that was deemed an error, putting runners on the corners. Dylan Rock knocked in Thompson with a sac fly to centerfield. UGA 4, A&M 3

UP NEXT