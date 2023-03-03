Aggie baseball falls to Louisville 14-5

Louisville got a strong start from staff ace Ryan Hawks and bolstered him with six runs in the first three frames before exploding for eight scores in the fifth.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 14 Louisville Cardinals scored 14 unanswered runs to open the game and went on to post a 14-5 win over the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday at Minute Maid Park in nightcap of the opening day of the Shriners Children’s College Classic.

The game was a rematch of the 2022 College Station Super Regional where the Aggies (5-4) took down the Cardinals (8-1) in consecutive games to punch their ticket to Omaha, but Friday was a different story from the get-go.

Louisville got a strong start from staff ace Ryan Hawks and bolstered him with six runs in the first three frames before exploding for eight scores in the decisive fifth inning. Hawks earned his third win in three starts this year, striking out eight Aggies with only two hits allowed.

The Cardinal offense was able to get to Texas A&M starter Nathan Dettmer for six runs – four earned – in just 2.0 full frames of work, handing him his first loss of the season.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Brandyn Garcia – 1.0 IP, 3 K

Austin Bost – 1-for-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI

Hank Bard – 1-for-1, RBI, BB, R

Tab Tracy – 1-for-2, 2B, R

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | LOU 3, A&M 0

The Cardinals came out swinging and got to Dettmer for three scores in the opening frame. Back-to-back doubles by Christian Knapczyk and Jack Payton and a walk to Ryan McCoy had the sacks loaded before an out was recorded and a wild pitch, ground ball and sacrifice fly brought each runner in.

T2 | LOU 4, A&M 0

Louisville tacked on another run with some two-out fortune, keeping the inning alive with an infield single by Gavin Kilen that was upheld after video review. One batter later Knapczyk sent a laser just over the outstretched glove of Austin Bost at second base that made its way all the way to the center field wall, scoring Kilen.

T3 | LOU 6, A&M 0

The offense continued for UL in the third with two more plated for the Cardinals. Louisville got base runners thanks to a walk and an Aggie error, pushing Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer from the game. An RBI single by Eddie King Jr. off of reliever Evan Aschenbeck made it 5-0 and one batter later Haven Mangrum brought home another with a ground ball on the infield.

T5 | LOU 14, A&M 0

Louisville put things away with a breakout fifth inning, sending 12 players to the plate and scoring eight times. The Cardinals did not have an extra-base hit in the inning, but had six singles, four driving in runs.

B7 | LOU 14, A&M 5