Aggie baseball falls to Sam Houston 9-2

The Bearkats built an 8-1 lead in the third and fourth innings and cruised to victory over A&M at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the last six meetings at Blue Bell Park, the Aggie baseball team and Sam Houston have each won three games. Now, the Bearkats have the 4-3 advantage after knocking off A&M 9-2 on Tuesday night.

A&M fell behind 8-1 after the fifth inning and could not claw its way back.

Sam Houston used a three-run third inning and a four-run fifth inning to build up a big lead. After that, the Bearkats pitching staff kept the potent Aggie offense at bay. During the month of April, A&M has average eight runs per game. Sam Houston limited the A&M bats by punching out 13 hitters and leaving a dozen on base.

Ty Sexton got the start and allowed two runs, taking his second loss of the year. Jaren Warwick and Brandyn Garcia were each bright spots out of the pen with Warwick throwing up 2.0 scoreless innings and Garcia one of his own through the eighth inning.

The Aggies finished with eight hits but did not get more than one from any individual and had just one extra-base hit: a run-scoring double by Jace LaViolette in the bottom of the fifth.