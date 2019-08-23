COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies finalized the remainder of their non-conference games for the 2020 baseball campaign, head coach Rob Childress announced Friday.



The released batch of games includes a weekend home series against Army West Point (Feb. 21-23) and a marquee road series at Cal State Fullerton (March 6-8), along with nine additional midweek games, all to be played at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. In addition, a previously announced game against Sam Houston State on April 21 has moved to Huntsville with the annual Aggie Muster scheduled for that day.



Army West Point is coming off an NCAA Regional campaign in 2019. The Black Knights went 35-26 overall with a 15-10 Patriot League mark. Army won Patriot League Tournament best-of-three series against Holy Cross and Navy to claim an NCAA Championship automatic bid where they played in the Lubbock Regional.

The series marks the first time the Aggies and Black Knights face off on the diamond.



Cal State Fullerton looks to rebound from a disappointing season in 2019. Last year, the Titans had a streak of 27 consecutive NCAA Championship appearances snapped in a 27-26 campaign. Cal State Fullerton registered an uncharacteristic fourth-place finish in the Big West Conference with a 13-11 mark.

The Titans own a 7-5 edge in the all-time series. Most recently, Cal State Fullerton won 2-of-3 in California in 2012 and Aggieland in 2013. The Titans were ranked No. 11 and No. 10, respectively, in those series.



Texas A&M is slated to play two midweek games each of the first three weeks. The first week features a Tuesday game against Stephen F. Austin (Feb. 18) and a Wednesday game vs. Prairie View A&M (Feb. 19). The following week the Aggies face Houston Baptist (Feb. 25) and Incarnate Word (Feb. 26). The third week pits Texas A&M against A&M-Corpus Christi (March 3) and Abilene Christian (March 4).



Other freshly minted game dates include Lamar (March 24), Texas State (April 14) and UT-Arlington (April 28). All of the 2019 midweek home games feature squads that have made frequent visits to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in recent years with the exception of Lamar who broke a 13-year hiatus last season.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 39-23-1 mark, making their 35th NCAA Championship appearance overall and their 13th in a row. The Aggies’ return 22 letterwinners and six starting position players for the 2020 season.

2020 TEXAS A&M BASEBALL SCHEDULE

as of August 23, 2019



2/14

MIAMI (OHIO)

6:32 p.m.

2/15

MIAMI (OHIO)

2:02 p.m.

2/16

MIAMI (OHIO)

12:02 p.m.

2/18

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

6:32 p.m.

2/19

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

6:32 p.m.

2/21

ARMY WEST POINT

6:32 p.m.

2/22

ARMY WEST POINT

2:02 p.m.

2/23

ARMY WEST POINT

1:02 p.m.

2/25

HOUSTON BAPTIST

6:32 p.m.

2/26

INCARNATE WORD

6:32 p.m.

2/28-3/1

FRISCO CLASSIC

2/28

vs. Illinois

7 p.m.

2/29

vs. UCLA

6 pm.

3/1

vs. Oklahoma State

3 p.m.

3/3

TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI

6:32 p.m.

3/4

ABILENE CHRISTIAN

6:32 p.m.

3/6

at Cal State Fullerton

9 p.m.

3/7

at Cal State Fullerton

8 p.m.

3/8

at Cal State Fullerton

3 p.m.

3/10

at Rice

6:30 p.m.

3/17

HOUSTON

6:32 p.m.

3/24

LAMAR

6:32 p.m.

3/31

TEXAS

6:32 p.m.

4/7

DALLAS BAPTIST

6:32 p.m.

4/14

TEXAS STATE

6:32 p.m.

4/21

at Sam Houston State

6:30 p.m.

4/28

UT ARLINGTON

6:32 p.m.