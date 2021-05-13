Aggie Baseball Looking to Stay Hot Against Auburn

The Aggies are coming off their first series win since March

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies make their last regular-season road trip of the year with a three-game series against the Auburn Tigers on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park.

The opener has a 6:02 p.m. first pitch with Saturday’s game starting at 2:02 p.m. and Sunday’s game penciled in for 1:02 p.m.



All three games are available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

Will Frizzell enters the weekend as one of college baseball’s hottest hitters after a series against No. 11 Ole Miss that earned National Player of the Year recognition from D1Baseball.com, NCBWA, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. The Aggie first baseman blasted five home runs in the series, including a walkoff dinger in the opener and a 7th-inning, game-winning grand slam in the finale. Frizzell is enjoying an All-America 2021 campaign. He ranks second in the nation in Total Bases (130) and third in Home Runs (18). He also ranks in the top 50 in hits (21st – 65), RBI (29th – 48) and Slugging Percentage (31st - .699).

This season, the Maroon & White rank No. 18 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (10.5). Dustin Saenz (No. 25 - 90) and Chandler Jozwiak (No. 118 - 71) rank in the top 120 in the nation in strikeouts. Jozwiak checks in at No. 50 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.21) while Saenz is No. 83 (11.52). Jozwiak ranks 34th in K-to-BB ratio at (6.45). Among active players with over 75.0 innings pitched, Bryce Miller ranks 39th in the nation with 11.66 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings.

Jozwiak leads the SEC and ranks 13th in the nation with 24 pitching appearances. Alex Magers ranks second in the SEC and rank 23rd in the nation with 23 appearances. Jozwiak is 2-3 with seven saves, a 2.92 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 52.1 innings. Jaws’s seven saves ranks second in the SEC and 17th in the nation. Magers is 2-2 on the season with a 3.75 ERA. He has yielded 10 runs on 26 hits and eight walks while striking out 19 in 24.0 innings.

Jozwiak is climbing the Aggies’ career pitching appearance list where he recently moved into the No. 10 spot with his 76th game.





The teams never faced each other until the Aggies joined the SEC for the 2013 campaign. The teams have met in a three-game series every year since then. Auburn won the most recent meeting, 6-1, earlier this year in February at the Round Rock Classic.



TEXAS A&M AGGIES (27-23, 7-17 SEC) at AUBURN TIGERS (20-24, 6-18 SEC)

Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park (4,096) • Auburn, Alabama



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 5-5, 4.48) vs. #44 Jack Owen (Sr., LHP, 1-4, 5.65)

• SATURDAY: #38 Chris Weber (Jr., LHP, 1-2, 3.82) vs. #43 Richard Fitts (Jr., RHP, 0-3, 6.96)