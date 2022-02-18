Aggie baseball opens 2022 campaign with 13-1 win over Fordham

Texas A&M baseball christened the Jim Schlossnagle era with a 13-1 win Friday night, defeating the Fordham Rams on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With a superlative performance from sophomore Trevor Werner, Texas A&M baseball christened the Jim Schlossnagle era with a 13-1 win Friday night, defeating the Fordham Rams on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

A&M moves to 1-0 following its opening day victory, while Fordham drops to 0-1. The Aggies now hold an 83-32-5 record in opening day games, rising to 38-9 in home openers on Olsen Field since the ballpark’s first home opener in 1979. In the all-time series with Fordham, Texas A&M extends its lead to 5-0.

The Houston native Werner dominated inside the batter’s box, going 3-for-4 with four RBI, also tallying a pair of runs on the evening. Jack Moss and Logan Britt each chipped in with two hits apiece, while four more Aggies logged one. As a team, the Maroon & White hit a .323 average and scored 13 runs, the highest output by an Aggie offense since a 16-2 demolition of the Missouri Tigers on April 1 of last season.

The Rams struck first and carried a 1-0 lead through the first frame, but the Aggies replied in the bottom of the second to tie things up. Brett Minnich singled to right field and Werner knocked a double off the centerfield wall, sending Minnich home for the go-ahead run. A&M added another score in the bottom of the third courtesy of Logan Britt, who opened the frame with a walk and eventually reached home on a sacrifice fly from Austin Bost to left field. A&M unleashed an offensive onslaught in the latter half of the game, scoring three runs in the fifth inning and tacking on eight more in the seventh, finalizing the 13-1 result.

On the mound, Nathan Dettmer earned the start and garnered the winning decision, booking 6.0 innings pitched and fanning seven batters with no walks. The San Antonio native allowed only three hits and one run on the night. In relief, the Aggies got one inning apiece from Jacob Palisch, Xavier Lovett and Rawley Hector. The three of them combined for two strikeouts and no walks allowed, closing out the defensive effort.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R

Nathan Dettmer (1-0) – 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Logan Britt – 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R

GAME SUMMARY

T1| Jake Guercio reached first on a beanball and advanced to second on a groundout. Guercio completed his path around the bases following a Will Findlay double. FORD 1, A&M 0

B2| Minnich singled to right field and Werner knocked a double off the centerfield wall, sending Minnich home. A&M 1, FORD 1

B3| Britt singled to the pitcher and stole second base, followed by a Kole Kaler walk. Four consecutive balls from the Rams pitcher saw Jack Moss load the bases, and Britt reached home on a sacrifice fly to left by Bost. A&M 2, FORD 1

B5| Moss singled to right centerfield and advanced to second on a Bost walk. Both runners tacked on another base with a balk from the Rams pitcher, and a groundout by Minnich sent Moss home. Werner’s RBI double down the leftfield line scored Bost, and a single by Kalae Harrison through the right side completed Werner’s journey. A&M 5, FORD 1

B7| Minnich walked and stole second, advancing to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Werner singled up the middle to bring Minnich home. Werner stole second base and rounded the basepath on errors from the catcher and shortshop, respectively. Troy Claunch singled up the middle and Harrison walked, with both advancing an extra base on a wild pitch. Britt sent a single up the middle, scoring both Claunch and Harrison. Kaler walked and Dylan Rock loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch, and another beanball for Smith brought Britt home. Another walk scored Kaler, which prompted a pitching change. Back-to-back walks for Werner and Harrison brought two more home, ending an eight-run inning. A&M 13, FORD 1

UP NEXT

Texas A&M baseball continues its weekend series with the Fordham Rams on Saturday, Feb. 19. Both squads return to action on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, with first pitch slated for 2 p.m. (CT).

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On the atmosphere at Blue Bell Park during the season opener…

“It was great. You know, just coming out an hour before the game and seeing Section 203 and everything up there was almost full and then the war hymn after the top of the first; it was awesome. We had a few ball-five’s in there, so it was everything that I thought it would be. We have a long season, and it was one game. It’s nice to get that first one out of the way. Hopefully it’ll be a warmer day tomorrow and everybody will come back, plus a few more.”

On Nathan Dettmer’s performance…

“I’m really proud of him. Obviously, I knew that he was going to be a strike-thrower. His best secondary pitch is his changeup, and he threw a couple of them tonight. He didn’t throw very many good breaking balls in the first couple of innings, but then he got it going. He is going to need that pitch against the competition that we face throughout the rest of the season. He did a nice job, made some nice plays, pitched with some emotion, had some confidence and good body language, and that’s something that we have been preaching hard. I feel really good about his performance tonight.”

Sophomore INF Trevor Werner

On playing third base…

“I played a little at shortstop freshman year, and last year I played a little bit at third. I am really flexible at third base; I am feeling really good over there and putting in a lot of work with Coach Schlossnagle and the other coaches, so I am excited.”

Sophomore RHP Nathan Dettmer

On his performance tonight…