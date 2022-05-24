Aggie baseball opens play at SEC Tournament Wednesday against Florida

The Maroon & White own their highest seed ever at the tournament, earning the No. 2 spot after winning their first SEC Western Division title.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 9 Texas Aggies open play at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday with a game against the Florida Gators, slated for a 4:30 p.m. start time.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies are looking for their second SEC Tournament crown to put in the case with their 2016 trophy. Texas A&M owns six conference tournament crowns, including Big 12 titles in 2007, ’10 and ’11 and Southwest Conference crowns in 1986 and ’88.

Texas A&M owns a 12-9 record all-time at the SEC Tournament. The Aggies’ .571 winning percentage at the tournament trails only LSU (.662 – 88-45).

Since April 5, the Aggies are 19-6, including 15-6 in SEC action. Prior to that date, the Maroon & White were 16-11 with a 4-5 league ledger. Austin Bost has keyed the run, batting .435, while Dylan Rock owns a .532 on-base percentage with nine home runs and 27 RBI. Ryan Targac has a .345 batting average, eight home runs and 34 RBI in the span.

SERIES NOTABLES

The Aggies and Gators have met 22 times with the Maroon & White holding a 12-10 series lead. The programs first met in 1992 before taking a 14-year hiatus and continuing action with home-and-home series in 2006 and ‘07. Since entering the SEC, the Aggies have met Florida 12 times, meeting every other year for a weekend series with Florida owning a 9-6 edge, including a three-game sweep in Gainesville last season.