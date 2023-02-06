Aggie baseball opens Stanford Regional on Friday night against Cal State Fullerton

The Aggies are joined in the regional by host Stanford and San Jose State who will play in the first game on Friday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M baseball team will kick off its hopeful NCAA Tournament run on the West Coast on Friday when they take on Cal State Fullerton on the first day of the Stanford Regional.

The Aggies have met up with the Titans twice before in postseason play, the last coming in 1999 when the teams faced off at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha when the Aggies were knocked out of the College World Series.

The teams also met in Starkville, Miss., in 1988 as part of the NCAA South Regional.