Aggie baseball outlasts Texas Tech for 16-inning victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies outlasted the No. 24 Texas Tech Red Raiders, 4-2, in 16 innings on Sunday night to close out the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

The 16-inning affair was the longest in the tournament’s 23-year history, surpassing the Aggies’ 15-inning game vs TCU in 2017. The game was also the longest for Texas A&M since playing 18 innings against UT Arlington in 2018.

The win made the weekend a positive one for the Maroon & White as they finished the Classic with a pair of victories, but it was far from easy. The Aggies (7-4) trailed 2-1 entering the ninth but tied it up on a bases-loaded walk from Trevor Werner and then pushed across two more runs in the 16th on runs off the bats of Jack Moss and Werner.

They got there in large part thanks to reliever Evan Aschenbeck who entered in the 11th inning and went on to retire all 14 hitters he faced with eight strikeouts, earning his second relief win in three appearances this season. He was one of six pitchers to see the hill for A&M, including Will Johnston who tied a career high with five strikeouts in his 2.2 frames.

Freshman Justin Lamkin came in for the ninth and retired all three hitters he faced for his first career save. Chris Cortez got the start and struck out four and allowed just one run on three hits in 5.1 innings, while Shane Sdao and Brad Rudis also provided key relief stints.

Texas A&M managed just seven hits in the game, but drew a tournament record 16 free passes from Red Raider (11-2) pitching to help aid in the win in the team’s second meeting against each other since 2012.

Texas Tech finished with 10 hits of their own, but like the Aggies, left 17 runners on base in the game.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Evan Aschenbeck (W, 1-1) – 4.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 8 K

Austin Bost – 2-for-3, RBI, BB

Chris Cortez – 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 4 K

Trevor Werner – 0-for-4, 3 BB, 2 RBI

Will Johnston – 2.2 IP, 5 K

GAME SUMMARY

T5 | TAMU 1, TTU 0

JD Gregson led off the inning with a walk. After a pitching change, Hunter Haas knocked a base hit into right-center field to move Gregson to third and two batters later Austin Bost smashed a single through the left side brought home Gregson to give the Aggies the first lead of the game.

B6 | TTU 2, TAMU 1

Chris Cortez walked Ty Coleman with one out before being lifted for Shane Sdao who gave up a single and a fly to the deepest part of the park that moved the runners to second and third. Dillon Carter then put the Red Raiders on the board and ahead with a single through the left side to plate two.

T9 | TAMU 2, TTU 2

The Aggies did not get a hit in its tying frame, but made freshman reliever Damian Bravo work from start to finish. Pinch hitter Kasen Wells opened it up by drawing a walk and moved up on a wild pitch. Bost and Ryan Targac then walked to load the bases before Werner looked at four straight pitches out of the zone to bring in the tying run.

T16 | TAMU 4, TTU 2

It all got started when Hank Bard lined a single into left field and quickly moved into scoring position on a wild pitch by Texas Tech reliever Brendan Lysik. Red Raider shortstop Tracer Lopez then committed miscues on consecutive plays, the only errors of the game for Texas Tech, to bring Bard home with the go-ahead run. A walk and a fielder’s choice kept the inning going and Werner brought in an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Jack Moss

UP NEXT

The Aggies have a pair of midweek games on the slate for next week, starting with a Tuesday game at Blue Bell Park against UIW. The game is set for a 6:02 p.m. first pitch and will be streamed on SEC Network+.