Aggie Baseball Picked to Finish 5th in SEC West

No Aggies made the preseason All-SEC teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Florida has been predicted to win the 2021 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league's 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday. The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams, as determined by the head coaches, were also announced.

Florida garnered 12 first place votes, while Mississippi State and Vanderbilt each had one. The Gators were predicted to win the SEC Eastern Division, while Ole Miss was the favorite to win the SEC Western Division.

Since 1996, the SEC has named a regular season champion as well as a tournament champion. Prior to 1996, the tournament champion was considered the SEC champion.

Points were compiled on a descending basis for each division. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team, and each coach also voted for one team as an overall conference champion.

For the seventh consecutive year, two Preseason All-SEC Teams were selected by the SEC head coaches. Eleven schools were represented on the All-SEC teams with Arkansas and Florida leading the way with four selections. Mississippi State garnered three selections, while Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt had two. Arkansas claimed an SEC-best four first-team accolades.

The 2021 regular season for SEC teams begins Feb. 19, with conference play set to begin March 19.

Eleven SEC teams have been ranked in the top-25 of the preseason college baseball polls.

2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Florida (13) - 91

2. Vanderbilt (1) - 79

3. Tennessee - 58

4. South Carolina - 55

5. Georgia - 51

6. Missouri - 28

7. Kentucky - 23

Western Division

1. Ole Miss (7) - 78

2. Mississippi State (3) - 73

3. Arkansas (2) - 72

4. LSU (2) - 63

5. Texas A&M - 36

6. Auburn - 32

7. Alabama - 31

() - First place votes

SEC Champion: Florida (12), Mississippi State (1), Vanderbilt (1)

2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

Preseason All-SEC Team selected by head coaches.

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Rankin Woley, Auburn

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Connor Prielipp, Alabama

RP: Devin Fontenot, LSU

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State

2B: Max Ferguson, Tennessee

3B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

SS: Josh Rivera, Florida

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

OF: Owen Diodati, Alabama

OF: Cade Beloso, LSU

DH/UTL: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

SP: Tommy Mace, Florida