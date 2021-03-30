Aggie Baseball Preview: vs. Texas

The game airs on ESPNU with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (color analyst) on the call. The contest can also be streamed on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Will Johnson on the call.

Both squads are coming off weekend series wins, but both lost the series finale heading into Tuesday’s game. Texas A&M claimed a series from Georgia while Texas took down Oklahoma.



The Aggies’ Tuesday night starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer has allowed just one earned run over 23.1 innings his five starts, yielding three overall runs on 18 hits and nine walks while striking out 22 in 23.1 innings for a 0.39 ERA and .217 opponent batting average.



Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, climbing up to No. 6 in Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (3,89), No. 7 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.0), No. 20 in Walks Allowed Per Nine Innings (3.09) and No. 25 in ERA (3.33). Dustin Saenz (50 - 13th), Jonathan Childress (44 - 41st) and Chandler Jozwiak (43 - 50th) rank in the top 50 in the nation in Strikeouts.



Will Frizzell is enjoying an All-American start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 20 in the nation in Home Runs (14th - 8) and Total Bases (10th - 65), as well as the top 100 in Hits (31st - 33), Walks (57th - 17) and Slugging Percentage (93rd - .677).