Aggie baseball series opener with Santa Clara postponed

The Aggies and Quakers will meet in game one at 12 noon Saturday, followed by the second game approximately 45 minutes after completion.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball has postponed Friday's game against Santa Clara due to inclement weather and the contest will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The first game will be 7 innings. The second game will be 9 innings, unless the first game goes extra innings, in which case it will be 7 innings.