Aggie baseball set to face Notre Dame in Elimination game on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their College World Series experience when they battle the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an elimination game Tuesday. Game time at Charles Schwab Field Omaha is slated for 1 p.m.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle became the 11th coach to win games in the College World Series as skipper of multiple programs. A triumph on Tuesday would make Schlossnagle just the fourth coach to win multiple CWS games at different programs, joining Larry Cochell, Augie Garrido and Andy Lopez.

A victory would give the Aggies multiple wins in a College World Series for the first time in school annals.

Since March 29, Jacob Palisch allowed just four earned runs in 18 appearances, scattering 32 hits and seven walks while striking out 46 over 37.0 innings for a 4-0 record, five saves and a 0.97 ERA. This season, the Stanford-transfer is 6-3 with five saves, a 2.47 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

Brad Rudis has pitched spectacularly in the postseason, appearing in six of the 10 games. He is 0-0 with one save, one hold, a 1.04 ERA, .200 opponent batting average and seven strikeouts in 8.2 postseason innings. The Madisonville Mad Dog has not allowed a run in his five NCAA Tournament appearances, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out five in 6.2 innings. He worked in all three regional games, retiring 11 of the 13 batters he faced in 3.2 scoreless innings, scattering one hit and one walk while striking out two. Rudis picked up a save in Saturday’s win against Louisiana. and 36 strikeouts in 39.2 innings.

Dylan Rock recently earned All-America Third Team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Rock, Moss and Austin Bost also picked up All-Central Region First Team honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

The Aggies have smashed 82 home runs during the 2022 campaign. It marks Texas A&M’s highest dinger tally since hitting 85 during the 2009 season. The Aggies only hit the 70-tater mark once since 2009, hitting 70 in 2015. The Aggies have swiped 81 bases during the 2022 campaign. It marks Texas A&M’s highest stolen base mark since registering 85 during the 2013 season.

SERIES NOTABLES