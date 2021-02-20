Aggie baseball set to open 2021 season against Xavier

The series starts with a 2:02 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and caps off with a 12:02 p.m. finale on Sunday.



Every game of the series is available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco, Will Johnson and Scott Clendenin on the call.



Texas A&M has fared well on opening weekends since 2009, going a combined 36-1. The lone defeat came on opening day of the 2013 season, a 2-0 loss to Illinois-Chicago.



The Aggies are 82-31-5 all-time on opening day. The Maroon & White are 14-1 in opening day games under Rob Childress, including the last six lid lifters. Texas A&M is also 19-1 in opening day games since the 2001 campaign.



Texas A&M is coming of a 15-3 COVID 19-shortened campaign. They enter the season with a streak of making 13 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, the third longest active stretch.



This marks the Aggies’ first meetings against Xavier.