Aggie baseball set to open College Station regional against Oral Roberts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies begin play in their 36th NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on Friday as they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in College Station Regional action on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is slated for 1:06 p.m.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies enter the tournament as the No. 5 overall seed, their first top-8 seed since 2016. The Maroon & White return to the tournament after having a string of 13 consecutive trips snapped last season.

Texas A&M is 15-8 this season against the other 63 teams in the NCAA Championship field. The mark includes SEC series against Arkansas (2-1), Auburn (1-2), Georgia (2-1), LSU (2-1), Ole Miss (2-1) and Vanderbilt (2-1) along with two SEC Tournament games against Florida (1-1). Texas A&M also played midweek games against Dallas Baptist (1-0), Texas (1-0) and Texas State (1-0).

The Aggies have smashed 73 home runs during the 2022 campaign. It marks Texas A&M’s highest dinger tally since hitting 85 during the 2009 campaign. The Maroon & White only hit the 70-tater mark one other time since 2009, hitting 70 in 2015.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges have swiped 74 bases this season. It marks the Aggies’ highest stolen base mark since registering 85 in 2013.

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is hosting its 12th NCAA Regional. The Maroon & White have won the title in seven of the previous regionals they have hosted. The Aggies have won five of the last six regionals they have hosted, including going back-to-back in 2015 and ’16.

Texas A&M looks to win its 10th NCAA Regional trophy. In addition to their seven crowns won at home, the Aggies earned Houston Regional titles in 2004, hosted by Rice, and 2017, hosted by Houston.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

The game airs on ESPN+ with David Neal (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (color) on the call. ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription ($$) separate from your TV provider credentials (YouTube TV, DirecTV, AT&T UVerse, Comcast, etc.).

It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices (such as Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, etc.) or via watchespn.com.