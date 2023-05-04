Aggie baseball set to open road SEC Series at Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Right now, just enjoy the rollercoaster ride of being an Aggie baseball fan. Between Sunday's walk-off win to secure the series over Ole Miss and Tuesday night's comeback win over Texas State there are downs, but luckily more ups.

A&M trailed the Bobcats 5-0 after the top of the first inning, but then answered with five of their own in the bottom half.



The Aggies then blew a four-run lead midway through, but gained it back for good thanks to Austin Bost in the seventh inning.



Next up, a road series at Auburn.



The Aggies will be in search of their second consecutive SEC series win this weekend.