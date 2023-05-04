x
Aggie baseball set to open road SEC Series at Auburn

The Aggies will be in search of their second consecutive SEC series win this weekend.
Credit: KAGS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Right now, just enjoy the rollercoaster ride of being an Aggie baseball fan.

Between Sunday's walk-off win to secure the series over Ole Miss and Tuesday night's comeback win over Texas State there are downs, but luckily more ups. 

A&M trailed the Bobcats 5-0 after the top of the first inning, but then answered with five of their own in the bottom half.

The Aggies then blew a four-run lead midway through, but gained it back for good thanks to Austin Bost in the seventh inning.

Next up, a road series at Auburn.

First pitch against the Tigers is set for 7 p.m. CDT on Thursday, 6 p.m. CDT on Friday and a 3:30 p.m. CDT start in Saturday's finale.

