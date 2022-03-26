Aggie baseball takes down Auburn in walk-off fashion

Texas A&M erased a 4-run deficit to force extra innings. In the 11th inning, Kole Kaler hit a sacrifice to help the Aggies win it.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball took it to extras on Saturday, with Kole Kaler’s sacrifice fly to centerfield in the bottom of the 11th plating Logan Britt to complete the Aggies’ rousing 5-4 come-from-behind victory against the Auburn Tigers on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies improve to 14-8 overall this season with a 3-2 record in Southeastern Conference play through five games. Auburn drops to 16-7 with a 2-3 SEC mark.

Auburn started Saturday’s matinee off with two runs in the top half of both the first and second innings, pulling ahead by a 4-0 margin early on. Both squads went scoreless across the next two frames, with the Aggies scoring next in the bottom of the fifth inning. Britt doubled to left centerfield and Kaler flew out to right, advancing Britt to third. Dylan Rock singled to the shortstop and beat the tag at first, plating Britt. A&M continued cutting into the Tiger lead in the bottom of the sixth, as Brett Minnich sent a double off the leftfield wall. Troy Claunch singled up the middle into centerfield and Minnich completed his path around the bases to make it a 4-2 Auburn lead.

The Maroon & White continued to claw back into the game, tallying another run in the home half of the seventh. Rock singled to the second baseman and advanced to second following Bost’s groundout to third two batters later. Facing an 0-2 count, Minnich sent his second hit of the day into left center, bringing Rock home to cut the Auburn lead to one. In the bottom of the eighth, Ryan Targac unloaded on Carson Swilling’s fastball up the middle for a 461-foot solo shot to tie the game at 4-all. Targac’s home run was the first homer allowed by Swilling this season.

After each team failed to score in the final frame, A&M and Auburn went into extras for the second consecutive game. The Aggies and Tigers held each other scoreless in the 10th and Auburn failed to plate anyone in the top of the 11th. Back on the offensive in the bottom of the 11th, Britt sent a double into right centerfield and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Kaler’s sacrifice fly to center completed Britt’s trip around the basepath and evened the series with Auburn in a thrilling 5-4 final.

Seven Aggies recorded a hit Saturday afternoon, with a trio of players going 2-for-5 in the winning effort. The Fort Worth, Texas, native Britt notched a pair of doubles and scored two runs on the afternoon. Rock recorded two hits and logged one run with an RBI. Minnich booked an extra base hit, scored one run and added an RBI.

On the mound, Micah Dallas recorded his sixth start of the season and tossed 7.0 innings, allowing eight hits and four runs with three earned runs, allowing only one walk while striking out 10 batters. In relief work, Will Johnston tossed 20 pitches in an impeccable 2.0 innings of work, allowing no hits and fanning two Tigers. Brad Rudis completed the game in extras, earning the first winning decision of his collegiate career in 2.0 frames on the mound.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Logan Britt – 2-for-5, 2 2B, 2 R

Brett Minnich – 2-for-5, RBI, 2B, R

Dylan Rock – 2-for-5, RBI, R

GAME SUMMARY

T1| Kason Howell doubled down the leftfield line and Cam Hill singled through the right side to plate Howell. Brody Moore singled through the left side to advance Hill to second. Ryan Dyal popped up to short left and reached on a fielding error, sending Hill home. AUB 2, A&M 0

T2| Cole Foster and Mike Bello sent back-to-back solo home runs over the leftfield wall. AUB 4, A&M 0

B5| Britt doubled to left centerfield and Kaler flew out to right, advancing Britt to third. Rock singled to the shortstop and beat the tag at first, plating Britt. AUB 4, A&M 1

B6| With two strikes, Minnich launched a double off the leftfield wall. Claunch singled up the middle into centerfield and Minnich completed his path around the bases. AUB 4, A&M 2

B7| Rock singled to the second baseman and advanced to second following Bost’s groundout to third. Facing an 0-2 count, Minnich sent his second hit of the day into left center, bringing Rock home. AUB 4, A&M 3

B8| Targac tied the ballgame with an emphatic solo shot deep over the rightfield wall, traveling 461 feet. A&M 4, AUB 4

B11| Britt sent a double into right centerfield and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Kaler’s sacrifice fly to centerfield completed Britt’s trip around the basepath and evened the series with Auburn. A&M 5, AUB 4

UP NEXT

Texas A&M baseball faces off with the Auburn Tigers in the deciding game of the weekend series on Sunday afternoon, as the Aggies host a noon (CT) first pitch on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On Micah Dallas’ performance…

“He [Micah Dallas] is the ultimate competitor. I’ve seen it on the other end so many times and to have him on our team and work, what a treat that is. He’s got a lot of confidence and he’s not afraid to play the game one pitch at a time. He just moves on to the next pitch and doesn’t let things bother him. As the game gets tougher, he gets better. I’m super proud of him.”

Junior outfielder Logan Britt

On bouncing back from their loss…

“We got punched in the gut last night and it was basically how you respond today. We could come in with our heads down or high to come and compete. Now it’s 1-1 and you win the series on Sunday. We got ourselves back in the driver’s seat.”

Junior RHP Micah Dallas

