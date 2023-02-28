Aggie baseball takes down Houston Christian 23-0

The Maroon & White (5-3) got off to a hot start, scoring six in the first inning to make a statement against HCU (0-8).

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies run-ruled the Houston Christian Huskies, 23-0, in seven innings at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night.

The Maroon & White (5-3) got off to a hot start, scoring six in the first inning to make a statement against HCU (0-8). From there, the Aggies did not look back, going on to score 17 more, including Austin Bost’s grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Bost would go on to finish with three extra-base hits on the night and a career-best six RBI, surpassing the 100-RBI mark for his career in the process. He was not the only Aggie hitter to enjoy a big night as Texas A&M totaled 17 hits and 21 RBI in the seven-inning affair.

Trevor Werner tied a school single-game record with five runs scored, walking three times and smashing his second home run of the season to lead off the second inning. In all, six Aggies finished with multiple RBI.

Aggie pitching backed up the offense, as seven pitchers combined for six strikeouts and only gvae up four hits. Redshirt freshman Ty Sexton was credited with his first career victory, allowing just one hit in his inning of work.

The 23 runs are the most runs Texas A&M has scored since its 23-9 win against Georgia on April 16, 2022.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 1-for-3, HR, 3 BB, 5 R

Austin Bost – 3-for-4, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI

Kaeden Kent – 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI

Hank Bard – 1-for-2, HR, 2 BB, 3 RBI

Ryan Targac – 2-for-3, R, 3 RBI

Jack Moss – 2-for-4, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Will Johnston – 1.0 IP, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB

Brandyn Garcia – 1.0 IP, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB

GAME SUMMARY

B1| TAMU 6, HCU 0

Hunter Haas led off with a walk. Jack Moss hit a double in the right-center gap to score Hunter Haas from first. Trevor Werner struck out, but reached on a throwing error by HCU catcher, and it advanced him and Moss to second and third base respectively. A Jace Laviolette walk loaded the bases up for Austin Bost, who doubled into left field to score two. Ryan Targac joined in with a base hit to score Laviolette, and a sac fly from Kaeden Kent scored Bost. Haas, making his second appearance in the inning, hit into a fielder’s choice that plated Targac from third.

B2| TAMU 8, HCU 0

Trevor Werner cranked a home run to left center field on the first pitch he sees. Austin Bost hit his second double of the game down the left field line. After a wild pitch and ball four allowed Ryan Targac to reach first and Bost to advance to third, Bost scored on a Kaeden Kent RBI single.

B3| TAMU 11, HCU 0

After three consecutive walks to Jack Moss, Trevor Werner, and Jace Laviolette, Ryan Targac hit a bases loaded single up the middle to score two. Later that inning, Hank Bard, who pinch hit for Max Kaufer, drew a bases loaded walk to bring in another run.

B4| TAMU 20, HCU 0

Hunter Haas drew a leadoff walk. Jack Moss ripped a double into left center field, scoring Haas. Austin Bost came up with the bases loaded and hit a grand slam over the left field wall. Kaeden Kent reached on a fielding error by HCU and set Hank Bard up for a two-run home run to left field. Later in the inning, Trevor Werner reached third on a fielding error from HCU and it scored Austin Wells and Tad Tracy.

B6| TAMU 23, HCU 0

Travis Chestnut hits a single with the bases loaded to score Jack Moss and Trevor Werner. Kaeden Kent ripped a double into right center and scored Stanley Tucker from third.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Houston to participate in the Shriner Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park. They will play No. 14 Louisville on Friday, Rice on Saturday, and No. 24 Texas Tech on Sunday.

Each game is set for a 7 p.m. first pitch and will be aired on AT&T SportsNet.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On How this Game Prepares for Weekend Series …

“We had a lot of good swings and we got results. We did a good job of throwing strikes, and we didn’t give up free bases. We had a good clean game. This is the kind of game that can get us jumpstarted. Sunday’s walk-off paired with a big win can help us feel better about ourselves heading into a big weekend.”

On This Year’s Offense Compared to Last Year’s Offense …