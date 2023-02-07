Aggie baseball to featured on ESPN family of networks 11 times

The Aggies will have seven contests at Blue Bell Park featured, along with four games on the road.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The SEC announced its TV schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday with 11 Texas A&M games set to be aired within the ESPN family of networks.

The SEC Network, in its ninth year, has 72 total games scheduled as part of the league’s overall package on SEC Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

The Aggies will have seven contests at Blue Bell Park featured, along with four games on the road. The SEC Network will air eight games, including the SEC opener vs LSU (March 17) and non-conference battles vs Texas (March 28) and Prairie View A&M (April 19).

The network will also air the middle game of the Aggies’ series vs defending national champion Ole Miss (April 1) and home games against Florida (May 6) and Alabama (May 14) while an April 13 game vs Missouri is scheduled for ESPNU.

Texas A&M will be featured on ESPN2 when it opens a series at Tennessee on March 25 and again on the SEC Network on April 6 at Auburn. A weekend series at Arkansas will be bookended with linear broadcasts as the series opener will be on ESPNU and the finale on the SEC Network.

The bulk of games not aired on the ESPN family of networks will be available on SEC Network+ with Will Johnson heading up the broadcasts originating from Blue Bell Park. SEC Network+ is available through the WatchESPN app and SECNetwork.com and fans must sign in with their credentials from a participating TV provider to access SEC Network+.

SEC Network+ broadcasts at Blue Bell Park will be ESPN-quality with full graphics package.

The TV schedule also includes four wild card selections, allowing the network the opportunity to determine the best television matchup at a later date.

All 17 games of the SEC Tournament are slated to be televised May 23-28. The first 16 games will air on SEC Network, while the SEC Tournament Championship game will air on ESPN2.

The Aggies, who enter 2023 as a consensus top-10 team in the national polls, will open the season on Friday, February 17 at Blue Bell Park vs Seattle U.

2023 SEC TV schedule featuring Texas A&M

Friday March 27 vs LSU SECN

Friday March 25 at Tennessee ESPN2

Wednesday March 28 vs Texas SECN

Saturday April 1 vs Ole Miss SECN

Friday April 6 at Auburn SECN

Thursday April 13 vs Missouri ESPNU

Wednesday April 19 vs Prairie View A&M SECN

Thursday April 27 at Arkansas ESPNU

Saturday April 29 at Arkansas SECN

Friday May 6 vs Florida SECN