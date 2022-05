The game will be the first game Thursday morning with a start time of 9:30 a.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s SEC Tournament game slated for Wednesday night vs. Florida was postponed due to inclement weather approaching.

