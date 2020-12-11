Aggie men's basketball signs three players to 2021 class

Texas A&M men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams announced the signing of Manny Obaseki, Ashton Smith and Wade Taylor to National Letters of Intent Wednesday.

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams announced the signing of Manny Obaseki, Ashton Smith and Wade Taylor to National Letters of Intent Wednesday.

2021 Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Signees

Signee Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown High School

Manny Obaseki 6-4 175 G Allen, Texas John Paul II

Ashton Smith 6-9 230 F Spring, Texas Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

Wade Taylor 6-0 180 G Lancaster, Texas Lancaster

Manny Obaseki

6-4 | 175 | Guard

Allen, Texas | John Paul II

About Manny:

Ranked as a five-star prospect by Rivals, becoming Texas A&M’s first five-star signee since DeAndre Jordan in 2007

Tabbed as the nation’s No. 21 overall recruit by Rivals and No. 26 by 247Sports

A four-star recruit and the fourth-best combo guard in the class of 2021 by 247Sports

An all-state selection and District 9-6A MVP last season after averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists at Allen High School

Also recruited by:

Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech

Associate head coach Jamie McNeilly on Manny:

“Manny is a very important signee for our program. Every basketball program in the country would want to be represented by Manny both on and off the floor. He comes from an amazing family that values education and hard work. We are confident in his ability to have an immediate impact on the floor, in large part due to the outstanding basketball programs he is joining us from in-state. His talent and character is undeniable, and we are excited to see him continue to grow under our tutelage.”

Ashton Smith

6-9 | 230 | Forward

Spring, Texas | Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

About Ashton:

Three-star prospect by 247Sports

Ranked as the 14th-best prospect in Texas by 247Sports

Rated as the No. 269 overall recruit in the 2021 247Sports Composite Rankings

Named to the 2020 District 16-6A first team

Competed at Nimitz High School last season before transferring to Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

Has a very strong basketball background as his mother played at North Texas, father played at Houston, uncle played at Syracuse and his grandfather, Lucious Jackson, was the fourth overall pick in the 1964 NBA Draft and played for the Philadelphia 76ers

Also recruited by:

Houston, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech

Assistant coach Devin Johnson on Ashton:

“We are very excited to have Ashton join our family. His hard work and determination will be a great asset to our program. Ashton’s underdog mentality on the floor can and will translate to the SEC. A very respectful young man, raised on the right things is what we are getting and boy are we happy! Aggie Nation, you are in for a treat because Ashton is going to give everything he has night in and night out in order to be successful. He comes to us from a very strong program that has poured into him in the very best ways. Ashton’s family has made it easy on us because Ashton is one of the most humble, respectful and trustworthy young men you would ever want to meet.”

Wade Taylor

6-0 | 180 | Guard

Lancaster, Texas | Lancaster

About Wade:

Four-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports Composite

Ranked No. 113 and No. 119 nationally by Rivals and 247Sports Composite, respectively

Rated as a top-20 point guard nationally by Rivals and 247Sports Composite

Helped lead Lancaster High School to a No. 1 ranking in 5A in 2020

Averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game last season

Also recruited by:

Iowa State, Oklahoma State, SMU and Virginia Tech

Assistant coach Devin Johnson on Wade: