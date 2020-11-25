Texas A&M reveals experience TV schedule for women's conference games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 13 Aggies announced their TV designations for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.
The Aggies were allotted nine games to be televised on the SEC Network. The first of which being a non-conference matchup against Abilene Christian (12/13). The next eight televised tilts are during SEC play versus Florida (1/3), Kentucky (1/7), Arkansas (1/10), Missouri (1/24), Auburn (1/28), Georgia (1/31), LSU (2/4) and Ole Miss (2/21).
The rest of the non-conference games against Lamar (11/25), Texas Southern (12/2), Sam Houston (12/15), Rice (12/20) and Northwestern State (12/28) will air on SECN+.
A&M’s matchup at DePaul (11/28) is set to stream on depaulbluedemons.com, and its game at Little Rock (12/10) will be available on ESPN+.
The TV designations for the entirety of the SEC schedule and the SEC/Big12 Challenge game at Texas will be announced at a later date.
Date
Opponent
TV Designation
Time (CT)
11/25
Lamar
SECN+
12 p.m.
11/28
at DePaul
DePaul Website
4 p.m.
12/2
Texas Southern
SECN+
11 a.m.
12/6
at Texas
TBA
7 p.m.
12/10
at Little Rock
ESPN+
6:30 p.m.
12/13
Abilene Christian
SECN
5 p.m.
12/15
Sam Houston
SECN+
2 p.m.
12/20
Rice
SECN+
2 p.m.
12/28
Northwestern State
SECN+
TBA
12/31
Tennessee
TBA
TBA
1/3
at Florida
SECN
12 p.m.
1/7
Kentucky
SECN
7:30 p.m.
1/10
at Arkansas
SECN
3 p.m.
1/14
at LSU
TBA
TBA
1/17
Mississippi State
TBA
TBA
1/24
at Missouri
SECN
4 p.m.
1/28
at Auburn
SECN
7:30 p.m.
1/31
Georgia
SECN
4 p.m.
2/4
LSU
SECN
8 p.m.
2/11
at Vanderbilt
TBA
TBA
2/14
Arkansas
TBA
TBA
2/18
Missouri
TBA
TBA
2/21
at Ole Miss
SECN
3 p.m.
2/25
at Alabama
TBA
TBA
2/28
South Carolina
TBA
TBA
