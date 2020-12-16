A&M men's basketball gets back in win column with victory over Southeastern Louisiana

The Aggies shot 57.1% (12-of-21) in the opening stanza, marking the best shooting performance in a half this season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 69-52, Tuesday night at Reed Arena.

· The Aggies lead the series all-time 5-0.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies shot 57.1% (12-of-21) in the opening stanza, marking the best shooting performance in a half this season.

· A&M held Southeastern Louisiana to 19 points in the first half, the lowest opponent scoring total in a half this season.

· In the paint, Texas A&M outscored Southeastern Louisiana, 40-15.

· The Maroon & White held the lead for the entire 40 minutes of play.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jonathan Aku, LaDamien Bradford, Savion Flagg, Andre Gordon and Emanuel Miller (1-0) for the first time this season.



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Emanuel Miller lead the Aggies with 20 points and 10 rebounds, recording his third double-double with 20-or-more points in the last four games. Miller also dished out a season-high three assists.

· Andre Gordon scored 10 points, his third game this season and eighth of his career with 10-or-more points.

· Kevin Marfo put up a season-high eight points, along with seven rebounds.

· Jaxson Robinson scored his first career points off a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

· LaDamien Bradford recorded his first collegiate start.

· Buzz Williams is 20-15 in his career at Texas A&M and 273-170 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Wofford on Monday, December 21 at Reed Arena at 12 p.m. on SEC Network.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Buzz Williams

On the team’s improvement since the TCU game…

“I’m pleased with our response. We changed up what we did on Sunday, Monday and shootaround today. We changed up what we usually do pregame. Our guys’ response to all those changes were good, and I think that there was evidence of steps forward. There’s still plenty of room for growth, but we did take steps forward, particularly after a really bad showing on Saturday afternoon.”

On improving on the team’s turnover issues…

“It helps, when you’re passing the ball all over the gym like it doesn’t matter who you are, or your age, or where you’re from, or what your nickname is; don’t turn it over. That is an issue. We turned it over less today, and some of our turnovers tonight were because we have made it a priority to play much more unselfish basketball. I thought a lot of times tonight, guys were turning down shots when they knew it was their turn to shoot, because they were over-the-top protective of ‘we’re going to be unselfish.’ So, some of those good shots turned into average shots and turnovers. I knew the intent of their heart was right relative to what we were trying to do. We are trying to collect minutes from anybody who won’t turn it over.”





On Jaxson Robinson’s performance…

“He’s a really good kid. He just turned 18 a couple of weeks ago. He had his best two practices on Sunday and Monday. No matter what your talent level is, once you get onto a college campus the intensity is different than what you think, no matter how much time you’ve spent around the game. The workload on a daily basis is much more than has ever been required. Just talking about those two things, that’s unique regardless of your talent level and that takes time. Players like Jax (Jaxson Robinson) are learning just how important practice is, and that in the end is what you want.”

Sophomore Forward Emanuel Miller





On the focus moving into today’s game…

“The game in Fort Worth is a game we can’t get back. I’ve said that before, we can’t get that one back. The future is now, and we wanted to emphasize each practice following that game. I think the purity of our heart shows how much each player cares for this program. You can see how the intensity level changed and how each player plays for one another. I believe that when you have a program like this, it’s a scary sight.”

On the low amount of turnovers tonight …

“That helps us a lot. When we limit our turnovers, it gives us another chance to get a shot at the rim. Each possession matters within a game. Getting the ball to the rim and having our guys execute our principles is huge. Moving into conference games, that is what we will need. We’ll have to limit our turnovers while executing on offense.”

On LaDamien “Pop” Bradford…

“He has shown me, the players and this program how much he cares for it. At the start of the season, he might have not been getting the minutes he was needing but is the definition of a guy who is going to be ready. He is going to stay ready until his name is called. LaDamien, Pop is what we call him, came in and played as he had been playing in practice. I am proud of Pop and know he has a bright future ahead of him.”

On establishing points in the paint…

“It is always an emphasis to get the opposing team in foul trouble. When we get them in that situation, it allows us to play our offense much easier. They then have to playback and less aggressive. Our bread and butter are when we are aggressive which allows us to get to the bonus early and the foul line. Getting fouled and executing is what makes us great.”

Sophomore Guard Andre Gordon

On the steps taken following Saturday's loss to TCU...

“I think every team learns from a past loss. Especially a game you lose by a big margin. We focused on ourselves, not our opponent. We focus on each individual, whether that be on the players, coaching staff, managers or treatment. I think we locked in on what was needed to help our program succeed. Tonight, we took a step in that direction. We got a good win and had a lot of players contribute to this win.”

On being a team player…

“If I score, I score and if I don’t, then I don’t. I am a team player and just want to get my guys involved. I love the game of basketball and want to win. I want zero turnovers every game. That is my bread and butter. I don’t want to allow the opposing team any transition points or get anyone out of position. We want to get a shot up every time and that is what a point guard is supposed to do. I did a little better today and overall better than I was last season. I personally am just going to keep grinding to allow myself to not turn the ball over.”