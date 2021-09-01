(8) Texas A&M extends winning streak to 11 with win over Kentucky

The best record to start a season since the 2008-09 campaign where the Aggies went 12-0 to begin the year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the win, Texas A&M rises to 11-0 on the season with a 2-0 mark to begin SEC play. Kentucky drops to 9-2 with a 2-1 SEC record.

· Texas A&M climbs to 7-5 in the all-time series with Kentucky, and evens the series at Reed Arena 3-3.

· The Maroon & White are now 2-9 versus the Associated Press’ No. 10 ranked team all-time. A&M’s last win against No. 10 was a 67-64 victory over LSU in the 1988-89 season.

TEAM NOTES

· A&M won its 11th consecutive game on Thursday night, the best record to start a season since the 2008-09 campaign where the Aggies went 12-0 to begin the year.

· Texas A&M’s longest win streak in program history is 12, which last occurred in the 2011 National Championship season.

· Following a deadlocked first half at 31-31, the Aggies utilized an 8-0 run at the end of the third quarter to take a 53-47 lead.

· The Aggies finished the game with a 17-point lead, the largest of the game.

· The Maroon & White won the rebounding battle 35-26 with a 26-20 disparity on the defensive glass. The Aggies outrebounded their opponent for the 10th time in 11 games.

· A&M outscored the Wildcats 28-22 in the paint, winning the scoring battle down low for the eighth time this season.

· The Aggies shot 94.7% at the free throw line, sinking 18-of-19 shots at the charity stripe. The 94.7% clip sets a new team season high in the category.

· Texas A&M started the game with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 11th consecutive game.

· The Aggies have enjoyed a double-digit lead in every game this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· N’dea Jones tied former Aggie center Khaalia Hillsman for the program record in double-doubles with 33.

· Jones finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in 31 minutes. This was the seventh double-double for Jones this season.

· The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native also tied Hillsman for fifth all-time in rebounding, hauling in her 880th career rebound tonight.

· Jones’ 12 points marks her eighth double-digit scoring performance of the year and 37th of her career.

· The senior forward led all players with 12 rebounds, logging her eighth double-digit rebounding performance of the season and 54th of her career.

· Jordan Nixon obliterated her career high and led the team with 19 points, scoring the Aggies first 11 points of the game.

· Nixon scored in double figures for the sixth time this season.

· The New York, New York, native also contributed a team-high tying three assists.

· Aaliyah Wilson placed second on the team with 18 points, while also contributing four assists.

· Wilson recorded her ninth double-digit scoring performance of the season and 28th of her career.

· The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native leads all A&M players in double-digit scoring games.

· Ciera Johnson dropped 14 points with eight rebounds. The senior center set a new season high in steals (three) and blocks (two), as well as tying her season-high assist total with three.

· The Duncanville, Texas native led the team with a plus-20 plus/minus.

· Johnson logged her eighth double-digit scoring game of the season and the 57th of her career.

· Kayla Wells came up with timely shots in the fourth quarter and scored nine points in the game.

· Gary Blair rises to 824-330 in his career as a head coach and climbs to 416-167 in Aggieland. The Hall-of-Famer is now 17-8 in his career against Kentucky, winning his first matchup with first-year Head Coach Kyra Elzy.

UP NEXT