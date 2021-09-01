(8) Texas A&M extends winning streak to 11 with win over Kentucky

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the win, Texas A&M rises to 11-0 on the season with a 2-0 mark to begin SEC play. Kentucky drops to 9-2 with a 2-1 SEC record.
· Texas A&M climbs to 7-5 in the all-time series with Kentucky, and evens the series at Reed Arena 3-3.
· The Maroon & White are now 2-9 versus the Associated Press’ No. 10 ranked team all-time. A&M’s last win against No. 10 was a 67-64 victory over LSU in the 1988-89 season.
TEAM NOTES
· A&M won its 11th consecutive game on Thursday night, the best record to start a season since the 2008-09 campaign where the Aggies went 12-0 to begin the year.
· Texas A&M’s longest win streak in program history is 12, which last occurred in the 2011 National Championship season.
· Following a deadlocked first half at 31-31, the Aggies utilized an 8-0 run at the end of the third quarter to take a 53-47 lead.
· The Aggies finished the game with a 17-point lead, the largest of the game.
· The Maroon & White won the rebounding battle 35-26 with a 26-20 disparity on the defensive glass. The Aggies outrebounded their opponent for the 10th time in 11 games.
· A&M outscored the Wildcats 28-22 in the paint, winning the scoring battle down low for the eighth time this season.
· The Aggies shot 94.7% at the free throw line, sinking 18-of-19 shots at the charity stripe. The 94.7% clip sets a new team season high in the category.
· Texas A&M started the game with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 11th consecutive game.
· The Aggies have enjoyed a double-digit lead in every game this season.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
· N’dea Jones tied former Aggie center Khaalia Hillsman for the program record in double-doubles with 33.
· Jones finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in 31 minutes. This was the seventh double-double for Jones this season.
· The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native also tied Hillsman for fifth all-time in rebounding, hauling in her 880th career rebound tonight.
· Jones’ 12 points marks her eighth double-digit scoring performance of the year and 37th of her career.
· The senior forward led all players with 12 rebounds, logging her eighth double-digit rebounding performance of the season and 54th of her career.
· Jordan Nixon obliterated her career high and led the team with 19 points, scoring the Aggies first 11 points of the game.
· Nixon scored in double figures for the sixth time this season.
· The New York, New York, native also contributed a team-high tying three assists.
· Aaliyah Wilson placed second on the team with 18 points, while also contributing four assists.
· Wilson recorded her ninth double-digit scoring performance of the season and 28th of her career.
· The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native leads all A&M players in double-digit scoring games.
· Ciera Johnson dropped 14 points with eight rebounds. The senior center set a new season high in steals (three) and blocks (two), as well as tying her season-high assist total with three.
· The Duncanville, Texas native led the team with a plus-20 plus/minus.
· Johnson logged her eighth double-digit scoring game of the season and the 57th of her career.
· Kayla Wells came up with timely shots in the fourth quarter and scored nine points in the game.
· Gary Blair rises to 824-330 in his career as a head coach and climbs to 416-167 in Aggieland. The Hall-of-Famer is now 17-8 in his career against Kentucky, winning his first matchup with first-year Head Coach Kyra Elzy.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M women’s basketball travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday, January 10 at Bud Walton Arena. The game is slated to be nationally televised on SEC Network with tip scheduled for 3 p.m.