Aggie catcher Troy Claunch earns right to wear #12 this season

Claunch is in his first season at Texas A&M after a brilliant four-year career at Oregon State.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Troy Claunch has earned the right to wear the revered No. 12 for the 2022 campaign, Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Tuesday.

“The number 12 obviously is very near and dear to Texas A&M,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought it would be appropriate to only award number 12 to someone who truly defines the core values of our university and Aggie baseball – Respect, Excellence, Leadership, Loyalty, Integrity and Selfless Service. This will be something that we attempt to do each year as we move the program forward.

“Troy has earned the respect of his teammates, our coaching staff and all of our support staff. Although we have several players that have tremendous character, Troy has stood out as the player who has earned the privilege of wearing 12 for the 2022 baseball season.”

Claunch is in his first season at Texas A&M after a brilliant four-year career at Oregon State. He earned All-Pac 12 First Team in 2021, batting .305 with 26 runs, seven doubles, four home runs and 30 RBI. He played 124 games for Oregon State, including 92 starts, batting .290 with 46 runs, 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 62 RBI. He was a member of the Beavers’ 2018 national championship squad.

“The number 12 is an integral part of the rich history of this university,” Claunch said. “Being given the honor to wear 12 this season is a great privilege that I take very seriously. Every day I put that jersey on will be a reminder to live up to the traditions and core values of Texas A&M. I am eager to uphold the legacy of the number and make Aggieland proud.”