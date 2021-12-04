Aggie Dance Team Claims Two National Titles

This is a huge accomplishment for the Aggie Dance Team and Texas A&M. They danced their hearts out and it showed on the dance floor,” head coach Amy Liefer said. “Their commitment to each other and the work they put in was extremely clear in their five performances throughout the competition. We worked extremely hard the last four and a half months to get to where we are, and are extremely proud of our results this past weekend. We swept the competition and to also have bragging rights on winning the D1 battle for all routine categories is a nice touch.”