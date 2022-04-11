Aggie Dance Team wins College Classic National Championship

“I am just so proud of this team,” head coach Amy Liefer said. “Winning another national championship for our team performance and getting second place in jazz among some incredible teams is a huge accomplishment for our second year competing. They worked incredibly hard on their performances in prelims on Saturday and finals on Sunday to perform their absolute best in finals and they did exactly that. They could not have performed better or given any more on Sunday. The teams we beat and were placed among have been competing and winning for over 10 years so to be able to rank among them and beat them is something to be extremely proud of!”