Aggies Begin 2020-21 Campaign at No. 4 Georgia, No. 1 Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 7 Texas A&M Equestrian team opens the season with back-to-back meets at No. 4 Georgia and No. 1 Auburn on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s matchup with the Bulldogs is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start at the UGA Equestrian Complex. The Aggies then travel to take on the Tigers on Friday at 11 a.m. inside the Auburn University Horse Center.

“We are very thankful to have the opportunity to return to the arena and compete,” head coach Tana McKay said. “It definitely has a different feel with a different perspective. I am looking forward to seeing this great group of girls compete and support each other.”

Last year, Texas A&M swept both meetings against Georgia. The first meeting featured the Aggies pulling off a 10-8 upset victory, marking the first win at Georgia in program history.

Texas A&M is looking for its first win over Auburn, which has won 36 consecutive meets, since 2017.