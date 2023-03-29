Aggie football holds annual Pro Day

Looking to impress NFL scouts and personnel, Aggie football players went through various drills and workouts.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — All 32 NFL teams were represented Tuesday morning at Texas A&M's Pro Day.

Safety Antonio Johnson, running back Devon Achane, and defensive back Jaylon Jones went through various drills and all did individual workouts as well.

All three guys also participated at the NFL combine so this was another chance to impress scouts and personnel.

According to draft experts, Johnson has the best chance to hear his named called in the first round of the draft at the end of next month. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has Johnson as the second best safety in the 2023 class.

Achane meanwhile is McShay's fourth best running back. His home run capability and ability to catch passes out of the backfield makes Achane an intriguing prospect.

It's a loaded defensive back class, so Jones is listed as the twelfth best defensive back.