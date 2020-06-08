College Football Playoff moves back final ranking announcement

The College Football Playoff announced the selection committee’s final rankings, which determine the four teams that will play for the national championship, will be released Dec. 20. College Football’s version of selection Sunday was pushed back two weeks to accommodate the changing schedules of FBS conferences. All the conferences have either rescheduled their conference championship games for Dec. 19 or said that they might move them off their originally planned date of Dec. 5.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are still scheduled to be played Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The national championship game is set for Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.