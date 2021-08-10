Aggie football ranked #6 in USA Today Coaches Poll

It is the highest preseason ranking for A&M since being ranked sixth heading into the 2013 season.

Texas A&M Football opens the 2021 season ranked No. 6 in the first edition of the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, released Tuesday.

Texas A&M is one of six SEC teams and the highest-ranked team from Texas in the preseason poll. The 2021 poll marks the third-straight season for the Maroon & White to garner a preseason ranking by the coaches and the highest preseason ranking since being ranked sixth heading into the 2013 season. Since the Coaches Poll began ranking the Top 25 in the 1990 season, the Aggies have appeared in the preseason poll 17 times.