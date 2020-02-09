TV times and more details announced in regards to A&M football schedule

Oct. 3 - Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 13 Texas A&M Football is set to open the historic 2020 season at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt on the SEC Network-Alternate, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday morning.



In addition to the season-opener, the league announced 6:30 p.m. kick times for A&M’s matchups against Arkansas and South Carolina. The Razorbacks will travel to Kyle Field on Halloween for a showdown on SEC Network while A&M’s trip to Columbia will air on ESPN or SEC Network on Nov. 7. Texas A&M’s game at Mississippi State has been optioned for kick at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on one of the ESPN channels.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

2020 SEC on ESPN TV Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 26

Florida at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Georgia at Arkansas, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 3

South Carolina at Florida, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 17

LSU at Florida, 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT on ESPN or ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

The following games will be televised at either Noon ET/11 am CT or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT or 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform:

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Auburn at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 31

Kentucky at Missouri, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Saturday, Nov. 7

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN or SEC Network

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN or SEC Network

The SEC on Tuesday announced a selected number of football games to be televised by CBS during the 2020 college football season.

In July, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

CBS has selected games for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and four other games later in the fall. Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the Conference and schools with planning and logistics. For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

SEC on CBS games the first two weeks of the season will feature Mississippi State at LSU on September 26 and Texas A&M at Alabama on October 3. Other games selected in advance of the season by CBS are Georgia at Alabama on October 17, LSU at Auburn on October 31, Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville on November 7 and Alabama at LSU on November 14. CBS will also televise the SEC Football Championship Game on December 19.

The SEC on CBS Kickoff Times:

Sept. 26 - Mississippi State at LSU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 3 - Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 17 - Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT

Oct. 31 - LSU at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 7 - Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 14 - Alabama at LSU, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT

Dec. 19 - SEC Football Championship Game, time TBD

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl, are CBS Sports' lead college football announce team. Gene Steratore will again serve as the Rules Analyst.

Additional kickoff times for early season games to be televised by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network will be announced soon.