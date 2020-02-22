LIHUE, Hawaii — The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s golf team fired the low round of the day on Friday and takes a two-stroke into the final round of the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate at the Wailua Golf Course.

The Aggies surged into the lead with a 7-under par round of 281, which was the low round of the day by three strokes. Texas A&M is 7-under for the tournament, but is being hotly pursued by three other under-par teams – No. 15 Brigham Young (-5), New Mexico (-3) and UNC Wilmington (-2).

All five Aggies posted par or better rounds on Friday with redshirt freshman William Paysse carding a 3-under par 69, senior Dan Erickson and junior Walker Lee shooting 2-under 70s and sophomore Sam Bennett and freshman Jimmy Lee compiling even par 72s.

After two rounds of play, three Aggies were ranked in the top 12 on the player leaderboard with first-round leader Bennett tied for fifth (-3), Paysse tied for seventh (-2) and Jimmy Lee tied for 12th (-1), Rounding out the Aggie scorers were Erickson in a tie for 27th (+1) and Walker Lee in a tie for 37th (+3).

Among the non-scoring individuals, senior Josh Gliege was tied for 23rd (E), senior Brandon Smith was tied for 33rd (+2) and junior Reese Ramsey was tied for 37th (+3).

Head Coach J.T. Higgins said:

“Today was a lot better than yesterday. Today’s round was really nothing special; it was just the accumulation of some good shots and we played the par fives better. We were a lot cleaner and more focused and did a better job. It was the kind of round that I felt like we should have had yesterday too. We’re in a better position than yesterday, but we have to get back in the hunt and finish strong. From top to bottom, we were better. The guys were solid all day long. We’re excited about the chance to bring home a championship.”